Angela Lashbrook
9.4K Followers
The Worst Silicon Valley Renovation Trends

Five examples that prove money can’t buy taste

2 hours ago·5 min read

Courtesy @sf_daily_photo

These Horrible Glass Staircase Handrails

Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo
Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo
Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo

Contemporary Gas Fireplaces

Whether in working condition or merely decorative, original fireplaces are often the highlights of old homes. Dramatic and elegant, they introduce personality and amiable hospitality that exude the idea of warmth, even if they’re filled in. Which makes it all the more mystifying why someone would rip one out and replace it with a monstrosity like the one below:

courtesy of @sf_daily_photo
Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo

Greige Floors

Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo

Unnecessary Gut Jobs

Inadequate available housing is a massive issue in San Francisco, but for millionaires, it doesn’t appear to be that difficult to find a new-build condo in a contemporary style in SOMA or, you know, Rincon Hill. Thus the propensity for rich people to buy old homes and render them completely unrecognizable on the inside — essentially transforming the interior of the home into the afore-mentioned condo — remains a mystery.

Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo
Courtesy @sf_daily_photo

Whatever Is Happening Here

Courtesy of @sf_daily_photo

Angela Lashbrook

I’m a columnist for OneZero, where I write about the intersection of health & tech. Also seen at Elemental, The Atlantic, VICE, and Vox. Brooklyn, NY.

